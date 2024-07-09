New York visits Connecticut following Bonner’s 23-point performance

New York Liberty (17-4, 11-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (17-4, 10-2 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (17-4, 11-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (17-4, 10-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun plays the New York Liberty after DeWanna Bonner scored 23 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 80-67 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Sun have gone 10-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Liberty are 11-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks seventh in the WNBA with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 1.7.

Connecticut’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game New York gives up. New York averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Connecticut allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 82-75 on June 8. Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 11.9 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Sun.

Jones is averaging 16 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

Liberty: None listed.

