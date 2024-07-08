Mets play the Pirates leading series 2-1

New York Mets (44-44, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-47, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday,…

New York Mets (44-44, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-47, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -114, Mets -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 series lead.

Pittsburgh has a 21-24 record at home and a 42-47 record overall. The Pirates have gone 26-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 23-19 in road games and 44-44 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Mets hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has eight doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 10-for-29 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 53 RBI for the Mets. Tyrone Taylor is 6-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.