AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .367; Witt, Kansas City, .319; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .315; Judge, New York, .314; Correa, Minnesota, .311; Altuve, Houston, .308; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .302; Soto, New York, .300; Guerrero, Toronto, .296; J.Smith, Texas, .293.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 75; Soto, New York, 70; Witt, Kansas City, 69; Judge, New York, 67; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Ja.Duran, Boston, 59; Volpe, New York, 58; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 55; Altuve, Houston, 53; Semien, Texas, 53.

RBI_Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 63; Soto, New York, 63; Henderson, Baltimore, 60; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 58; Witt, Kansas City, 58; Santander, Baltimore, 56; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Perez, Kansas City, 54.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 113; Altuve, Houston, 109; Ja.Duran, Boston, 102; Guerrero, Toronto, 99; Henderson, Baltimore, 98; Judge, New York, 98; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 96; Rutschman, Baltimore, 95; Volpe, New York, 94; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 92.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 21; Castro, Minnesota, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 21; Miranda, Minnesota, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; J.Smith, Texas, 19; Verdugo, New York, 19.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Henderson, Baltimore, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; Soto, New York, 21; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Devers, Boston, 18.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 23; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 11-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 10-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-3; Skubal, Detroit, 9-3; Gil, New York, 9-4; Rodón, New York, 9-6; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-3; Ober, Minnesota, 8-4; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4; Lively, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 2.17; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.32; Skubal, Detroit, 2.45; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.53; Houck, Boston, 2.68; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.91; Crochet, Chicago, 3.02; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 3.03; Singer, Kansas City, 3.05; Fedde, Chicago, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 141; Ragans, Kansas City, 126; Skubal, Detroit, 119; Flaherty, Detroit, 115; López, Minnesota, 110; Ryan, Minnesota, 110; Bibee, Cleveland, 109; Gilbert, Seattle, 108; Burnes, Baltimore, 105; Houck, Boston, 105; Lugo, Kansas City, 105.

