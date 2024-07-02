AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Judge, New York, .321; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .317; Witt, Kansas City, .312; Correa, Minnesota, .310; Altuve, Houston, .308;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .321; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .317; Witt, Kansas City, .312; Correa, Minnesota, .310; Altuve, Houston, .308; Soto, New York, .300; Guerrero, Toronto, .298; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .297; Rutschman, Baltimore, .294; Kiner-Falefa, Toronto, .292.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 73; Soto, New York, 69; Judge, New York, 67; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 65; Witt, Kansas City, 65; Ja.Duran, Boston, 58; Volpe, New York, 58; Semien, Texas, 52; Altuve, Houston, 51; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 51; Castro, Minnesota, 51; Garcia, Kansas City, 51.

RBI_Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 61; Soto, New York, 61; Henderson, Baltimore, 58; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 55; Santander, Baltimore, 55; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Witt, Kansas City, 54; Perez, Kansas City, 52.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 107; Altuve, Houston, 106; Ja.Duran, Boston, 100; Judge, New York, 98; Guerrero, Toronto, 97; Rutschman, Baltimore, 95; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 93; Volpe, New York, 93; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 91.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Castro, Minnesota, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 21; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero, Toronto, 18; J.Smith, Texas, 18.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Garcia, Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; Langford, Texas, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Henderson, Baltimore, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Soto, New York, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 18.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; D.Hamilton, Boston, 21; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 21; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 11-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-3; Skubal, Detroit, 9-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 9-3; Gil, New York, 9-4; Rodón, New York, 9-5; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; López, Minnesota, 8-6.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 2.17; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.28; Skubal, Detroit, 2.45; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.49; Houck, Boston, 2.68; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.72; Crochet, Chicago, 3.02; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 3.03; Singer, Kansas City, 3.12; Ryan, Minnesota, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 141; Ragans, Kansas City, 126; Skubal, Detroit, 119; Flaherty, Detroit, 115; López, Minnesota, 110; Ryan, Minnesota, 110; Bibee, Cleveland, 109; Houck, Boston, 105; Lugo, Kansas City, 105; L.Castillo, Seattle, 103.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.