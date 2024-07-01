Las Vegas hosts Indiana following Young’s 26-point performance

Indiana Fever (8-12, 6-7 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (10-6, 6-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (8-12, 6-7 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (10-6, 6-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Indiana Fever after Jackie Young scored 26 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 88-77 victory against the Washington Mystics.

The Aces have gone 5-4 at home. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game. Kelsey Plum leads the Aces averaging 5.1.

The Fever are 4-8 on the road. Indiana is fourth in the WNBA with 20.1 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 6.9.

Las Vegas is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 81.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 84.1 Las Vegas gives up.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 88.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Kierstan Bell: out (leg).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.