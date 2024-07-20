Jon Gallagher scores late to rally Austin to 2-2 draw with Charlotte

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender Jon Gallagher scored late in the second half and Austin FC rallied for a 2-2…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender Jon Gallagher scored late in the second half and Austin FC rallied for a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Gallagher used assists from Alex Ring and Diego Rubio in the 80th minute to score his second goal of the season for Austin (8-10-7). Ring’s assist was his sixth this season and Rubio’s was his first.

Ring used his head to score in the 11th minute and give Austin a 1-0 lead. Dani Pereira notched his third assist and Jáder Obrian picked up his fourth on Ring’s first goal of the season.

Charlotte (10-8-7) pulled even in the 33rd minute on a penalty-kick goal by Karol Swiderski in his first appearance of the season. Swiderski’s PK was set up when rookie Iúri Tavares drew a foul on Ring.

Charlotte took a 2-1 lead on Tavares’ third goal of the campaign, unassisted in the 56th minute.

Kristijan Kahlina totaled two saves in goal for Charlotte.

Brad Stuver saved three shots for Austin.

Charlotte improves to 3-1-2 in its last six matches away from home.

Charlotte beat visiting Austin 1-0 on the final day of June in 2022 in the only other meeting.

The league will break for a month to play the Leagues Cup. Charlotte will host the New York Red Bulls when play resumes on Aug. 24. Austin travels to play Nashville SC on Aug. 24.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.