Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|11
|8
|.579
|+1
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Seattle
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Boston
|10
|10
|.500
|½
|Athletics
|9
|10
|.474
|1
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|8
|10
|.444
|1½
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Baltimore
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|3
|Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|5½
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1
St. Louis 4, Houston 1
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 9, Cleveland 1
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Athletics 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
Athletics 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Ortiz 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 1-0) at Detroit (Jobe 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Toronto (Francis 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hart 2-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|13
|5
|.722
|+1½
|Los Angeles
|14
|6
|.700
|+1½
|Arizona
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Philadelphia
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|St. Louis
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Miami
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Washington
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|6½
|Colorado
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1
St. Louis 4, Houston 1
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1
Arizona 6, Miami 2
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 7
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 1, Washington 0
Arizona 6, Miami 4
Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Burnes 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hart 2-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 1-2) at Colorado (Dollander 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.