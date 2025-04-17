Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 11 8 .579 +1 Cleveland 9 8 .529 — Los…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 11 8 .579 +1 Cleveland 9 8 .529 — Los Angeles 9 8 .529 — Seattle 10 9 .526 — Boston 10 10 .500 ½ Athletics 9 10 .474 1 Houston 8 10 .444 1½ Tampa Bay 8 10 .444 1½ Kansas City 8 11 .421 2 Baltimore 7 10 .412 2 Minnesota 7 12 .368 3 Chicago 4 14 .222 5½

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Houston 1

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 9, Cleveland 1

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Athletics 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

Athletics 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Ortiz 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 1-0) at Detroit (Jobe 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Toronto (Francis 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hart 2-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 13 5 .722 +1½ Los Angeles 14 6 .700 +1½ Arizona 12 7 .632 — Philadelphia 10 8 .556 1½ Milwaukee 10 9 .526 2 St. Louis 9 9 .500 2½ Cincinnati 9 10 .474 3 Miami 8 10 .444 3½ Pittsburgh 8 12 .400 4½ Washington 7 12 .368 5 Atlanta 5 13 .278 6½ Colorado 3 15 .167 8½

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Arizona 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 7

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Washington 0

Arizona 6, Miami 4

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Burnes 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hart 2-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 1-2) at Colorado (Dollander 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

