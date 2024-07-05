Indiana faces New York, looks for 5th straight home win

New York Liberty (17-3, 11-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-13, 6-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (17-3, 11-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-13, 6-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Fever play New York Liberty.

The Fever are 6-7 in conference play. Indiana ranks sixth in the WNBA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Liberty are 11-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 23.2 assists. Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty with 6.5.

Indiana’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game New York allows. New York averages 87.2 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 87.7 Indiana gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 104-68 on June 2. Betnijah Laney scored 20 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.