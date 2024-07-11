Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Thursday At The Renaissance Club North Berwick, United Kingdom Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 First Round Justin Thomas,…

Thursday

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

First Round

Justin Thomas, United States 30-32—62 Sungjae Im, South Korea 31-32—63 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 34-30—64 Thomas Detry, Belgium 30-34—64 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 32-32—64 Hao-Tong Li, China 32-32—64 Justin Lower, United States 32-32—64 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 34-31—65 Daniel Brown, England 30-35—65 Corey Conners, Canada 33-32—65 Ugo Coussaud, France 31-34—65 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 32-33—65 Tommy Fleetwood, England 31-34—65 Ben Griffin, United States 32-33—65 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 31-34—65 Collin Morikawa, United States 33-32—65 Alex Noren, Sweden 33-32—65 Yannik Paul, Germany 32-33—65 Antoine Rozner, France 33-32—65 Nick Taylor, Canada 33-32—65 Davis Thompson, United States 32-33—65 Brendon Todd, United States 32-33—65 Stewart Cink, United States 34-32—66 Chris Gotterup, United States 33-33—66 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 33-33—66 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 32-34—66 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 33-33—66 Romain Langasque, France 34-32—66 Francesco Molinari, Italy 33-33—66 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 34-32—66 Taylor Montgomery, United States 31-35—66 Andrew Novak, United States 32-34—66 Sahith Theegala, United States 34-32—66 Wu Ashun, China 35-32—67 Nick Bachem, Germany 35-32—67 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 34-33—67 Austin Eckroat, United States 33-34—67 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 34-33—67 Grant Forrest, Scotland 33-34—67 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 33-34—67 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-34—67 Max Greyserman, United States 33-34—67 Brian Harman, United States 33-34—67 Lee Hodges, United States 33-34—67 Max Homa, United States 32-35—67 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 33-34—67 Viktor Hovland, Norway 33-34—67 Matthew Jordan, England 33-34—67 Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-34—67 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 35-32—67 Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-31—67 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-33—67 Matteo Manassero, Italy 34-33—67 Richard Mansell, England 34-33—67 Adam Scott, Australia 35-32—67 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 34-33—67 Gary Woodland, United States 35-32—67 Marcus Armitage, England 34-34—68 Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-34—68 Wyndham Clark, United States 33-35—68 Cameron Davis, Australia 32-36—68 Luke Donald, England 34-34—68 Harris English, United States 33-35—68 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-34—68 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 35-33—68 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 37-31—68 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 32-36—68 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 36-32—68 Victor Perez, France 34-34—68 Aaron Rai, England 36-32—68 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 36-32—68 Matti Schmid, Germany 35-33—68 Jason Scrivener, Australia 33-35—68 Connor Syme, Scotland 34-34—68 Matt Wallace, England 34-34—68 Oliver Wilson, England 36-32—68 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-34—69 Laurie Canter, England 35-34—69 Louis De Jager, South Africa 36-33—69 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 35-34—69 Julien Guerrier, France 36-33—69 Adam Hadwin, Canada 33-36—69 Calum Hill, Scotland 35-34—69 Billy Horschel, United States 35-34—69 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-33—69 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 32-37—69 Tom Kim, South Korea 35-34—69 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 36-33—69 Keith Mitchell, United States 35-34—69 Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 35-34—69 Seamus Power, Ireland 36-33—69 Andrew Putnam, United States 36-33—69 Justin Rose, England 35-34—69 Xander Schauffele, United States 35-34—69 Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-35—69 Marcel Siem, Germany 36-33—69 Sam Stevens, United States 36-33—69 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 37-32—69 Doug Ghim, United States 34-36—70 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 36-34—70 Charley Hoffman, United States 35-35—70 Tom Hoge, United States 35-35—70 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 36-34—70 Luke List, United States 39-31—70 Hurly Long, Germany 33-37—70 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 35-35—70 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 36-34—70 Chandler Phillips, United States 35-35—70 Davis Riley, United States 35-35—70 Matthew Southgate, England 35-35—70 Sepp Straka, Austria 33-37—70 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-36—70 Sami Valimaki, Finland 36-34—70 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 35-35—70 Dale Whitnell, England 36-34—70 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 35-35—70 Adri Arnaus, Spain 39-32—71 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-37—71 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-35—71 Eric Cole, United States 35-36—71 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 34-37—71 Nacho Elvira, Spain 38-33—71 Lucas Glover, United States 34-37—71 Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 34-37—71 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 35-36—71 Ben Kohles, United States 37-34—71 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-35—71 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 36-35—71 Jordan Spieth, United States 36-35—71 Will Zalatoris, United States 35-36—71 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 36-36—72 Todd Clements, England 36-36—72 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 35-37—72 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 38-34—72 Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-36—72 Mark Hubbard, United States 34-38—72 David Law, Scotland 37-35—72 Callum Shinkwin, England 37-35—72 Jeff Winther, Denmark 37-35—72 Matthew Baldwin, England 37-36—73 Dan Bradbury, England 35-38—73 Sean Crocker, United States 34-39—73 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 36-37—73 Rickie Fowler, United States 38-35—73 Daniel Gavins, England 36-37—73 Denny McCarthy, United States 35-38—73 Keita Nakajima, Japan 35-38—73 Jordan L. Smith, England 38-35—73 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 37-36—73 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 37-36—73 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 37-37—74 Matthieu Pavon, France 37-37—74 Cole Rueck, United States 37-37—74 Brice Garnett, United States 38-37—75 Taylor Moore, United States 36-39—75 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 39-37—76

