Genesis Scottish Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 2:58 PM

Thursday

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

First Round

Justin Thomas, United States 30-32—62
Sungjae Im, South Korea 31-32—63
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 34-30—64
Thomas Detry, Belgium 30-34—64
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 32-32—64
Hao-Tong Li, China 32-32—64
Justin Lower, United States 32-32—64
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 34-31—65
Daniel Brown, England 30-35—65
Corey Conners, Canada 33-32—65
Ugo Coussaud, France 31-34—65
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 32-33—65
Tommy Fleetwood, England 31-34—65
Ben Griffin, United States 32-33—65
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 31-34—65
Collin Morikawa, United States 33-32—65
Alex Noren, Sweden 33-32—65
Yannik Paul, Germany 32-33—65
Antoine Rozner, France 33-32—65
Nick Taylor, Canada 33-32—65
Davis Thompson, United States 32-33—65
Brendon Todd, United States 32-33—65
Stewart Cink, United States 34-32—66
Chris Gotterup, United States 33-33—66
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 33-33—66
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 32-34—66
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 33-33—66
Romain Langasque, France 34-32—66
Francesco Molinari, Italy 33-33—66
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 34-32—66
Taylor Montgomery, United States 31-35—66
Andrew Novak, United States 32-34—66
Sahith Theegala, United States 34-32—66
Wu Ashun, China 35-32—67
Nick Bachem, Germany 35-32—67
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 34-33—67
Austin Eckroat, United States 33-34—67
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 34-33—67
Grant Forrest, Scotland 33-34—67
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 33-34—67
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-34—67
Max Greyserman, United States 33-34—67
Brian Harman, United States 33-34—67
Lee Hodges, United States 33-34—67
Max Homa, United States 32-35—67
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 33-34—67
Viktor Hovland, Norway 33-34—67
Matthew Jordan, England 33-34—67
Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-34—67
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 35-32—67
Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-31—67
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-33—67
Matteo Manassero, Italy 34-33—67
Richard Mansell, England 34-33—67
Adam Scott, Australia 35-32—67
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 34-33—67
Gary Woodland, United States 35-32—67
Marcus Armitage, England 34-34—68
Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-34—68
Wyndham Clark, United States 33-35—68
Cameron Davis, Australia 32-36—68
Luke Donald, England 34-34—68
Harris English, United States 33-35—68
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-34—68
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 35-33—68
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 37-31—68
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 32-36—68
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 36-32—68
Victor Perez, France 34-34—68
Aaron Rai, England 36-32—68
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 36-32—68
Matti Schmid, Germany 35-33—68
Jason Scrivener, Australia 33-35—68
Connor Syme, Scotland 34-34—68
Matt Wallace, England 34-34—68
Oliver Wilson, England 36-32—68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-34—69
Laurie Canter, England 35-34—69
Louis De Jager, South Africa 36-33—69
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 35-34—69
Julien Guerrier, France 36-33—69
Adam Hadwin, Canada 33-36—69
Calum Hill, Scotland 35-34—69
Billy Horschel, United States 35-34—69
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-33—69
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 32-37—69
Tom Kim, South Korea 35-34—69
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 36-33—69
Keith Mitchell, United States 35-34—69
Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 35-34—69
Seamus Power, Ireland 36-33—69
Andrew Putnam, United States 36-33—69
Justin Rose, England 35-34—69
Xander Schauffele, United States 35-34—69
Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-35—69
Marcel Siem, Germany 36-33—69
Sam Stevens, United States 36-33—69
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 37-32—69
Doug Ghim, United States 34-36—70
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 36-34—70
Charley Hoffman, United States 35-35—70
Tom Hoge, United States 35-35—70
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 36-34—70
Luke List, United States 39-31—70
Hurly Long, Germany 33-37—70
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 35-35—70
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 36-34—70
Chandler Phillips, United States 35-35—70
Davis Riley, United States 35-35—70
Matthew Southgate, England 35-35—70
Sepp Straka, Austria 33-37—70
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-36—70
Sami Valimaki, Finland 36-34—70
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 35-35—70
Dale Whitnell, England 36-34—70
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 35-35—70
Adri Arnaus, Spain 39-32—71
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-37—71
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-35—71
Eric Cole, United States 35-36—71
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 34-37—71
Nacho Elvira, Spain 38-33—71
Lucas Glover, United States 34-37—71
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 34-37—71
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 35-36—71
Ben Kohles, United States 37-34—71
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 36-35—71
Jordan Spieth, United States 36-35—71
Will Zalatoris, United States 35-36—71
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 36-36—72
Todd Clements, England 36-36—72
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 35-37—72
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 38-34—72
Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-36—72
Mark Hubbard, United States 34-38—72
David Law, Scotland 37-35—72
Callum Shinkwin, England 37-35—72
Jeff Winther, Denmark 37-35—72
Matthew Baldwin, England 37-36—73
Dan Bradbury, England 35-38—73
Sean Crocker, United States 34-39—73
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 36-37—73
Rickie Fowler, United States 38-35—73
Daniel Gavins, England 36-37—73
Denny McCarthy, United States 35-38—73
Keita Nakajima, Japan 35-38—73
Jordan L. Smith, England 38-35—73
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 37-36—73
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 37-36—73
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 37-37—74
Matthieu Pavon, France 37-37—74
Cole Rueck, United States 37-37—74
Brice Garnett, United States 38-37—75
Taylor Moore, United States 36-39—75
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 39-37—76

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
