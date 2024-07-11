Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Thursday
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, United Kingdom
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
First Round
|Justin Thomas, United States
|30-32—62
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|31-32—63
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|34-30—64
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|30-34—64
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|32-32—64
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|32-32—64
|Justin Lower, United States
|32-32—64
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|34-31—65
|Daniel Brown, England
|30-35—65
|Corey Conners, Canada
|33-32—65
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|31-34—65
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|32-33—65
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|31-34—65
|Ben Griffin, United States
|32-33—65
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|31-34—65
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|33-32—65
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|33-32—65
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|32-33—65
|Antoine Rozner, France
|33-32—65
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|33-32—65
|Davis Thompson, United States
|32-33—65
|Brendon Todd, United States
|32-33—65
|Stewart Cink, United States
|34-32—66
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|33-33—66
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|33-33—66
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|32-34—66
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|33-33—66
|Romain Langasque, France
|34-32—66
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|33-33—66
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|34-32—66
|Taylor Montgomery, United States
|31-35—66
|Andrew Novak, United States
|32-34—66
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|34-32—66
|Wu Ashun, China
|35-32—67
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|35-32—67
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|34-33—67
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|33-34—67
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|34-33—67
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|33-34—67
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|33-34—67
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|33-34—67
|Max Greyserman, United States
|33-34—67
|Brian Harman, United States
|33-34—67
|Lee Hodges, United States
|33-34—67
|Max Homa, United States
|32-35—67
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|33-34—67
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|33-34—67
|Matthew Jordan, England
|33-34—67
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|33-34—67
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|35-32—67
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|36-31—67
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|34-33—67
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|34-33—67
|Richard Mansell, England
|34-33—67
|Adam Scott, Australia
|35-32—67
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|34-33—67
|Gary Woodland, United States
|35-32—67
|Marcus Armitage, England
|34-34—68
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|34-34—68
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|33-35—68
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|32-36—68
|Luke Donald, England
|34-34—68
|Harris English, United States
|33-35—68
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|34-34—68
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|35-33—68
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|37-31—68
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|32-36—68
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|36-32—68
|Victor Perez, France
|34-34—68
|Aaron Rai, England
|36-32—68
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|36-32—68
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|35-33—68
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|33-35—68
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|34-34—68
|Matt Wallace, England
|34-34—68
|Oliver Wilson, England
|36-32—68
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Laurie Canter, England
|35-34—69
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|36-33—69
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|35-34—69
|Julien Guerrier, France
|36-33—69
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|33-36—69
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|35-34—69
|Billy Horschel, United States
|35-34—69
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|36-33—69
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|32-37—69
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|35-34—69
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|36-33—69
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|35-34—69
|Sang-hyun Park, South Korea
|35-34—69
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|36-33—69
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|36-33—69
|Justin Rose, England
|35-34—69
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|35-34—69
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|34-35—69
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|36-33—69
|Sam Stevens, United States
|36-33—69
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden
|37-32—69
|Doug Ghim, United States
|34-36—70
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|36-34—70
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|35-35—70
|Tom Hoge, United States
|35-35—70
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|36-34—70
|Luke List, United States
|39-31—70
|Hurly Long, Germany
|33-37—70
|Vincent Norrman, Sweden
|35-35—70
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|36-34—70
|Chandler Phillips, United States
|35-35—70
|Davis Riley, United States
|35-35—70
|Matthew Southgate, England
|35-35—70
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|33-37—70
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|34-36—70
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|36-34—70
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|35-35—70
|Dale Whitnell, England
|36-34—70
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|35-35—70
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|39-32—71
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|34-37—71
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|36-35—71
|Eric Cole, United States
|35-36—71
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|34-37—71
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|38-33—71
|Lucas Glover, United States
|34-37—71
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|34-37—71
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|35-36—71
|Ben Kohles, United States
|37-34—71
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|36-35—71
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|36-35—71
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|36-35—71
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|35-36—71
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|36-36—72
|Todd Clements, England
|36-36—72
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|35-37—72
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|38-34—72
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|36-36—72
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|34-38—72
|David Law, Scotland
|37-35—72
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|37-35—72
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|37-35—72
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|37-36—73
|Dan Bradbury, England
|35-38—73
|Sean Crocker, United States
|34-39—73
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|36-37—73
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|38-35—73
|Daniel Gavins, England
|36-37—73
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|35-38—73
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|35-38—73
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|38-35—73
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|37-36—73
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|37-37—74
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|37-37—74
|Cole Rueck, United States
|37-37—74
|Brice Garnett, United States
|38-37—75
|Taylor Moore, United States
|36-39—75
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|39-37—76
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.