Gazdag’s hat trick sparks Philadelphia Union’s 3-0 win over Nashville

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored all three goals and the Philadelphia Union defeated Nashville SC 3-0 on Saturday…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored all three goals and the Philadelphia Union defeated Nashville SC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Gazdag scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

Gazdag made it 2-0 with another right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 39th minute and he completed the hat trick with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 89th minute.

The Union placed five shots on goal to Nashville’s one in the first half. Philadelphia finished with a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Philadelphia’s Andre Blake made three saves for the clean sheet.

Gazdag has 14 goals this season, matching his 2023 total. He had his MLS career high of 22 goals in 2022.

The loss was the final match for Nashville interim head coach Rumba Munthali. B.J. Callaghan takes over as head coach of Nashville (6-11-8) on Monday.

Philadelphia (6-10-9) called up Cavan Sullivan for the second time this week. On Wednesday the 14-year-old became the youngest player to make his debut among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL) as well as the youngest player to make his debut among the top five European soccer leagues. He played five minutes against New England on Wednesday but did not enter the match against Nashville.

MLS now takes a break from regular-season play, with the All-Star Game in Columbus on Wednesday and the annual Leagues Cup running from Friday to Aug. 25.

__

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.