France 26, Egypt 26 France 11 15 — 26 Egypt 15 11 — 26 France_L. Fabregas 5, H. Descat 4,…

France 26, Egypt 26

France 11 15 — 26 Egypt 15 11 — 26

France_L. Fabregas 5, H. Descat 4, D. Mem 4, D. Nahi 3, M. Richardson 3, V. Porte 2, N. Remili 2, N. Karabatic 1, Y. Lenne 1, E. Prandi 1.

Egypt_Y. Omar 8, A. Adel 6, A. Zein 5, Y. Elderaa 3, A. Hesham 3, O. Elwakil 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Mirza Kurtagic, Sweden. Mattias Wetterwik, Sweden. Ignacio Garcia, Spain. Andreu Marin Lorente, Spain. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Jovan Popadic, Serbia. Kay Holm, Germany. Bader Altheyab, Kuwait.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.