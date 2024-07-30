France 14, Japan 13 France 4 3 3 4 — 14 Japan 4 2 3 4 — 13 First Quarter_None…

France 14, Japan 13

France 4 3 3 4 — 14 Japan 4 2 3 4 — 13

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_France 8 (E. Bjorch 1, U. Crousillat 1, R. Marion Vernoux 1, M. Marzouki 1, E. Nardon 1, P. Vanpeperstraete 1, E. Khasz 2); Japan 7 (S. Adachi 1, K. Araki 1, T. Suzuki 1, Y. Inaba 2, M. Takata 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_France None; Japan None.

Penalty Fouls_France 4 (M. Marzouki 1, R. Saudadier 1, E. Khasz 2); Japan 1 (K. Date 1).

Ejections_France 1 (E. Khasz); Japan None.

Referees_Georgios Stavridis, Greece. Darren Brown Spiritosanto, United States. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands.

