Euro 2024: After shaky group stage, Netherlands still favored against Romania in round of 16

MUNICH (AP) — Romania plays the Netherlands on Tuesday in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Kickoff is…

MUNICH (AP) — Romania plays the Netherlands on Tuesday in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) in Munich. The Netherlands have traditionally dominated this fixture but the Dutch also hadn’t lost to Austria since 1990 — until last week. Romania topped its group while a disappointing Netherlands team progressed as one of the four best third-place teams. Despite the problems, the Netherlands will be favored to overcome Romania, potentially giving Ronald Koeman’s team another shot at Austria in the quarterfinals. Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Romania finished top of its group thanks mainly to a 3-0 win against Ukraine in Munich in their opening fixture. They then lost 2-0 against Belgium and drew 1-1 against Slovakia as all four teams in the section finished with four points – a European Championship first.

— The Netherlands started its Euro 2024 campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Poland, but then drew 0-0 against France before losing a thrilling match 3-2 to Austria. That saw Austria top the group and relegated the Dutch to third, below France.

— The winner will advance to face Austria or Turkey in the quarterfinals on Saturday. That could see a quick rematch between the Netherlands and Austria in Berlin.

— This is only Romania’s second time in the knockout stage of the European Championship. It reached the quarterfinals in 2000.

— The Netherlands won the tournament in 1988.

Team news

— Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has reported no injury concerns.

— Romania winger Nicuşor Bancu is suspended and will likely be replaced by Deian Sorescu.

By the numbers

— The Netherlands have won 10 of the 14 matches between the two teams, scoring 29 goals in the process to Romania’s three.

— Romania’s solitary win was in October 2007, in qualifying for the following year’s European Championship.

— The Netherlands’ loss to Austria was only their second defeat in seven matches this year, having won four of those.

— Romania’s win over Ukraine in their opener was only its second ever at the Euros, after beating England in the group stage in 2000.

— Romania has lost both penalty shootouts it has been involved in at major tournaments. The Dutch have lost six out of eight.

What they’re saying

“I understand the Dutch fans are disappointed after the Austria game. All I can say is that we will do everything we can against Romania to change that. I still believe completely in our team.” — Netherlands midfielder Jerdy Schouten.

“We are really happy and proud to be first in our group to qualify. The joy that we brought to all Romanians is one of the proudest moments of my life. It’s been a long and hard road because it didn’t start one or two months ago, but instead two years ago.” — Romania defender Radu Drăguşin.

“I am not afraid of anything at this point. I am doing what I love, and I do it with enthusiasm and passion. Why should I be afraid?” — Romania goalkeeper Florin Niță.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.