Dodgers play the Giants in first of 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (48-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -143, Giants +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 31-19 at home and 59-41 overall. The Dodgers rank third in the majors with 138 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Francisco is 20-30 on the road and 48-52 overall. The Giants have an 18-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 59 extra base hits (25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs). Will Smith is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has a .234 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 25 doubles and 13 home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-28 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

