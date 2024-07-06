Dodgers play the Brewers after Smith’s 3-home run game

Milwaukee Brewers (52-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-35, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Milwaukee Brewers (52-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Dodgers: James Paxton (7-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -213, Brewers +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers after Will Smith hit three home runs on Friday in an 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Los Angeles has a 27-18 record in home games and a 54-35 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 37-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 25-24 record on the road and a 52-37 record overall. The Brewers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .626. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

