Dodgers bring road losing streak into matchup with the Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-38, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-32, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-2, 2.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -155, Dodgers +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Philadelphia has a 60-32 record overall and a 35-14 record in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 55-38 record overall and a 27-19 record in road games. The Dodgers are 24-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 20 home runs while slugging .574. Trea Turner is 17-for-42 with five home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 22 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 7.28 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (hand), Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.