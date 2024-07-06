D’Aquila’s goal in the 85th gives the Thorns a 1-0 win over the Wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Izzy D’Aquila scored in the 85th minute to give the Portland Thorns a 1-0 victory over…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Izzy D’Aquila scored in the 85th minute to give the Portland Thorns a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for the Thorns (8-5-3).

After a scoreless first half, Sophia Smith had a chance for the Thorns in the 70th minute but her shot at an angle was smothered by Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Just moments later, Janine Beckie’s attempt for the Thorns went wide.

D’Aquila finally broke through in the waning minutes of regulation, celebrating by making peace signs with her hands and playfully sticking out her tongue.

The past month has been turbulent for the Wave (3-7-6), who are winless in their last nine matches. The team fired head coach Casey Stoney on June 24.

Last week a former Wave employee went to social media to call on the NWSL to remove club President Jill Ellis, the former U.S. women’s national team coach, alleging a toxic workplace. Both the Wave and Ellis called the allegations false.

After this weekend, the NWSL takes a break for the Olympics, resuming on Aug. 23.

The U.S. Olympic team includes a pair of Thorns players, Sophia Smith and Sam Coffey, as well as a pair of Wave players, Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw. Overall, each team has five players bound for France.

