Dallas hosts Phoenix after Griner’s 21-point game

Phoenix Mercury (9-10, 6-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-15, 3-8 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (9-10, 6-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-15, 3-8 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Dallas Wings after Brittney Griner scored 21 points in the Mercury’s 83-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings have gone 3-8 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mercury have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix gives up 84.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Dallas is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mercury won 97-90 in the last matchup on June 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 36.7% and averaging 23.7 points for the Wings.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.8 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 1-9, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

Mercury: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.