Cubs host the Phillies on home losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (57-29, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-48, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (6-3, 2.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -116, Cubs -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago is 39-48 overall and 22-20 at home. The Cubs have a 29-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 57-29 overall and 24-15 on the road. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .259.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has a .274 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 11 home runs, 24 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .299 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 19-for-44 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

