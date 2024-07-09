Croatian forward Biuk completes transfer from Los Angeles to Real Valladolid

MADRID (AP) — Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has completed a transfer from Los Angeles in Major League Soccer to Spanish…

MADRID (AP) — Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has completed a transfer from Los Angeles in Major League Soccer to Spanish side Real Valladolid.

MLS said in a statement that Valladolid exercised an option to acquire the 21-year-old who had been at Valladolid on loan since January and helped the team earn promotion to La Liga.

He moved to Los Angeles from Croatia’s Hajduk Split in 2022 on a four-year-contract. He debuted for Hajduk at age 17 and played at all youth levels for Croatia.

For LA, Biuk scored three goals and had one assist in 43 games in all competitions in 2023.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.