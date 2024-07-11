Copper leads Phoenix against Indiana after 32-point showing

Phoenix Mercury (12-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-14, 7-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (12-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-14, 7-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 32 points in the Mercury’s 100-84 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Fever are 5-5 on their home court. Indiana has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mercury are 4-6 on the road. Phoenix gives up 84.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Indiana’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 83.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 87.3 Indiana gives up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Fever defeated the Mercury 88-82 in their last matchup on June 30. Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 17 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fever.

Copper is averaging 23 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 87.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

