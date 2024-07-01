Connecticut visits Phoenix after Griner’s 24-point showing

Connecticut Sun (14-4, 9-2 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-9, 6-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (14-4, 9-2 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-9, 6-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Connecticut Sun after Brittney Griner scored 24 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 88-82 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury have gone 7-3 in home games. Phoenix is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Sun are 6-2 on the road. Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 2.7.

Phoenix is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Phoenix gives up.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.8 points for the Mercury.

Thomas is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 6-4, averaging 84.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

