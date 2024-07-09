Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series

Colorado Rockies (32-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-48, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10…

Colorado Rockies (32-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-48, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -175, Rockies +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati has a 21-26 record in home games and a 43-48 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Colorado is 12-32 on the road and 32-59 overall. The Rockies have gone 17-40 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 17 doubles, six triples and 15 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon is second on the Rockies with 34 extra base hits (20 doubles and 14 home runs). Brenton Doyle is 14-for-36 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .188 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Martini: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

