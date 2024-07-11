Chicago visits New York after Ionescu’s 21-point outing

Chicago Sky (9-12, 5-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (18-4, 12-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (9-12, 5-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (18-4, 12-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -11; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Chicago Sky after Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points in the New York Liberty’s 71-68 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty are 12-2 in conference matchups. New York has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sky are 5-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is the Eastern leader with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 11.9.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game New York gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 88-75 on June 5, with Breanna Stewart scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty.

Reese is averaging 14 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

