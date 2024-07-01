Chicago visits Atlanta after Gray’s 24-point outing

Chicago Sky (6-11, 3-7 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (7-10, 3-7 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (6-11, 3-7 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (7-10, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Chicago Sky after Allisha Gray scored 24 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 81-75 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Dream are 3-7 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Sky are 3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.0 assists per game led by Marina Mabrey averaging 4.1.

Atlanta’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Chicago allows. Chicago averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Atlanta allows.

The Dream and Sky meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 13.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Dream.

Angel Reese is averaging 13.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.