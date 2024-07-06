Carter leads Chicago against Seattle after 33-point showing

Chicago Sky (8-11, 4-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-7, 6-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (8-11, 4-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-7, 6-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky visits the Seattle Storm after Chennedy Carter scored 33 points in the Sky’s 88-84 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 8-2 in home games. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA allowing 78.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Sky are 5-4 on the road. Chicago has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 88-84 on July 6, with Carter scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Storm.

Angel Reese is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 11.7 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

