British Open at a glance

TROON, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at Thursday in the British Open at Royal Troon (all times EDT):

LEADING: Daniel Brown of England with a 6-under 65 in his major championship debut.

TRAILING: Shane Lowry of Ireland had a 66 for his best start in 46 majors.

FADING: Rory McIlroy had a 78 for his worst start in a major since he shot 79 in the first round of the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush. He missed the cut that year.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had a 79, his highest score to start a major since he shot 80 in the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

WELCOME TO THE 80s: Twelve players shot 80 or higher, a list that included 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Stephan Jaeger holed out from the rough on the par-4 13th for eagle.

KEY STATISTIC: Only 10 players from the 158-man field broke 70. The last time at Royal Troon in 2016, 34 players broke 70 in the first round.

NOTEWORTHY: This is the second straight year for a player making his major debut to be atop the leaderboard. Last year at Royal Liverpool, South African amateur Christo Lamprecht shared the 18-hole lead.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’d give anything to win this tournament again. I’d give anything to give myself a chance to win this tournament again, and that’s why I’m here this week. This is obviously a great start to do that.” — Shane Lowry.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock); 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network); 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (Peacock).

