Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 6, 2025, 11:40 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago 9 (228) at CHARLOTTE
at OKLAHOMA CITY (230½) LA Lakers
Toronto (215½) at BROOKLYN
at CLEVELAND 10 (236½) Sacramento
at PORTLAND (228½) San Antonio
at ATLANTA 12½ (244) Utah
at BOSTON 20½ (226) Washington
at NEW YORK 9 (225½) Phoenix
at DENVER 6 (239½) Indiana
at GOLDEN STATE 6 (225½) Houston
Milwaukee (220½) at NEW ORLEANS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Nebraska at UCF

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -180 Chicago White Sox +152
Houston -118 at MINNESOTA +100
Baltimore -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
Tampa Bay -118 at TEXAS +100
Cleveland -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -154 Miami +130
Arizona -186 at WASHINGTON +156
LA Dodgers -126 at PHILADELPHIA +108
at MILWAUKEE -146 Cincinnati +124
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 San Diego +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -166 at PITTSBURGH +140
St. Louis -120 at BOSTON +102
at N.Y METS -146 Toronto +124
Athletics -110 at COLORADO -106
Seattle -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104
St. Louis -116 at BOSTON -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -146 at N.Y ISLANDERS +122
Dallas -154 at MINNESOTA +128
at OTTAWA -170 Columbus +140
Florida -122 at DETROIT +102
Pittsburgh -134 at CHICAGO +112
at BUFFALO -172 Boston +142
at NASHVILLE OFF Montreal OFF
Vegas -160 at VANCOUVER +132

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

