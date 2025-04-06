NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 9 (228) at CHARLOTTE at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (230½) LA Lakers Toronto 3½…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 9 (228) at CHARLOTTE at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (230½) LA Lakers Toronto 3½ (215½) at BROOKLYN at CLEVELAND 10 (236½) Sacramento at PORTLAND 4½ (228½) San Antonio at ATLANTA 12½ (244) Utah at BOSTON 20½ (226) Washington at NEW YORK 9 (225½) Phoenix at DENVER 6 (239½) Indiana at GOLDEN STATE 6 (225½) Houston Milwaukee 8½ (220½) at NEW ORLEANS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Nebraska 4½ at UCF

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -180 Chicago White Sox +152 Houston -118 at MINNESOTA +100 Baltimore -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 Tampa Bay -118 at TEXAS +100 Cleveland -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -154 Miami +130 Arizona -186 at WASHINGTON +156 LA Dodgers -126 at PHILADELPHIA +108 at MILWAUKEE -146 Cincinnati +124 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 San Diego +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -166 at PITTSBURGH +140 St. Louis -120 at BOSTON +102 at N.Y METS -146 Toronto +124 Athletics -110 at COLORADO -106 Seattle -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104 St. Louis -116 at BOSTON -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -146 at N.Y ISLANDERS +122 Dallas -154 at MINNESOTA +128 at OTTAWA -170 Columbus +140 Florida -122 at DETROIT +102 Pittsburgh -134 at CHICAGO +112 at BUFFALO -172 Boston +142 at NASHVILLE OFF Montreal OFF Vegas -160 at VANCOUVER +132

