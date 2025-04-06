NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 9 (228) at CHARLOTTE at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (230½) LA Lakers Toronto 3½…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Chicago
|9
|(228)
|at CHARLOTTE
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|8½
|(230½)
|LA Lakers
|Toronto
|3½
|(215½)
|at BROOKLYN
|at CLEVELAND
|10
|(236½)
|Sacramento
|at PORTLAND
|4½
|(228½)
|San Antonio
|at ATLANTA
|12½
|(244)
|Utah
|at BOSTON
|20½
|(226)
|Washington
|at NEW YORK
|9
|(225½)
|Phoenix
|at DENVER
|6
|(239½)
|Indiana
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6
|(225½)
|Houston
|Milwaukee
|8½
|(220½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|4½
|at UCF
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-180
|Chicago White Sox
|+152
|Houston
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|Baltimore
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|Cleveland
|-148
|at LA ANGELS
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-154
|Miami
|+130
|Arizona
|-186
|at WASHINGTON
|+156
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-146
|Cincinnati
|+124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-166
|at PITTSBURGH
|+140
|St. Louis
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|Toronto
|+124
|Athletics
|-110
|at COLORADO
|-106
|Seattle
|-122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+104
|St. Louis
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-146
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+122
|Dallas
|-154
|at MINNESOTA
|+128
|at OTTAWA
|-170
|Columbus
|+140
|Florida
|-122
|at DETROIT
|+102
|Pittsburgh
|-134
|at CHICAGO
|+112
|at BUFFALO
|-172
|Boston
|+142
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|Vegas
|-160
|at VANCOUVER
|+132
