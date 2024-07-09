Brewers host the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-38, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-38, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (1-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (8-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -167, Pirates +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has gone 27-13 at home and 53-38 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 43-47 overall and 21-23 in road games. The Pirates have a 31-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 21 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .297 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .278 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

