Brewers face the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (52-35, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-57, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 8:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (52-35, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-57, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (5-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (6-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -143, Rockies +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Colorado Rockies with a 2-1 series lead.

Colorado has a 17-26 record at home and a 29-57 record overall. The Rockies have hit 83 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 52-35 overall and 25-22 on the road. The Brewers have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.70.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 17 doubles and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 16-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .292 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.