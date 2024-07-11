Brewers and Pirates play with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-39, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-39, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (5-0, 2.12 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -161, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 28-14 at home and 54-39 overall. The Brewers have a 36-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 22-24 in road games and 44-48 overall. The Pirates have a 22-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 5-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 12-for-32 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

