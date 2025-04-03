Sports betting roundup: Will Alexander Ovechkin top Gretzky this season?

Alexander Ovechkin is getting closer and closer to history. On Wednesday, Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal in the Capitals’…

Alexander Ovechkin is getting closer and closer to history.

On Wednesday, Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal in the Capitals’ 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes. He is now two goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL scoring record and three away from surpassing him.

There are several markets at the BetMGM Sportsbook surrounding the record.

Will he top Gretzky this season is -500 to Yes and +340 to No.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the method of his record-breaking goal, even strength is -220, powerplay is +165 and shorthanded is +5000.

There is also a market for which team will he break the record against: the Blue Jackets are +150, Islanders +250, Hurricanes +400, Penguins +800 and Blackhawks +4000.

The Capitals have seven games left this season – April 4 (Blackhawks), April 6 (Islanders), April 10 (Hurricanes), April 12 and 13 (Blue Jackets), April 15 (Islanders) and April 17 (Penguins).

The 39-year-old has scored a goal in three straight games, and six of his last nine.

Bets will be voided if he does not break the record this season.

