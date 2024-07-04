Braves and Giants meet in series rubber match

San Francisco Giants (42-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-37, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (42-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-37, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (6-6, 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 47-37 record overall and a 27-15 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 17-26 in road games and 42-45 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 67 RBI for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with a .242 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 11 home runs, 36 walks and 40 RBI. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (tooth), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.