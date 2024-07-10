Braves aim to keep win streak alive against the Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves (51-39, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40…

Atlanta Braves (51-39, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (2-6, 6.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -136, Diamondbacks +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 22-23 at home and 45-47 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 20-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 22-22 record on the road and a 51-39 record overall. The Braves have gone 34-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 17-for-42 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Braves: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt: day-to-day (ankle), Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

