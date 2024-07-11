All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 35 .620 — New York 56 38 .596 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 35 .620 — New York 56 38 .596 2 Boston 50 41 .549 6½ Tampa Bay 45 47 .489 12 Toronto 42 50 .457 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 57 34 .626 — Minnesota 53 40 .570 5 Kansas City 51 43 .543 7½ Detroit 44 49 .473 14 Chicago 27 68 .284 32

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 51 43 .543 — Houston 48 44 .522 2 Texas 44 49 .473 6½ Los Angeles 38 54 .413 12 Oakland 35 59 .372 16

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 60 32 .652 — Atlanta 51 40 .560 8½ New York 46 45 .505 13½ Washington 42 51 .452 18½ Miami 32 60 .348 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 39 .581 — St. Louis 48 44 .522 5½ Pittsburgh 44 48 .478 9½ Chicago 44 49 .473 10 Cincinnati 44 49 .473 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 38 .591 — San Diego 49 47 .510 7½ Arizona 46 47 .495 9 San Francisco 45 48 .484 10 Colorado 33 60 .355 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 4, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Houston 9, Miami 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Toronto 10, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-4), 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Boston (Winckowski 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 3-9) at Houston (Brown 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-5) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 4, 1st game

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 6, Cincinnati 5

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Houston 9, Miami 1

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 5

Toronto 10, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-7) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-4) at San Diego (Waldron 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-5) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

