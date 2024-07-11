All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|57
|35
|.620
|—
|New York
|56
|38
|.596
|2
|Boston
|50
|41
|.549
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|45
|47
|.489
|12
|Toronto
|42
|50
|.457
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|34
|.626
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|40
|.570
|5
|Kansas City
|51
|43
|.543
|7½
|Detroit
|44
|49
|.473
|14
|Chicago
|27
|68
|.284
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|51
|43
|.543
|—
|Houston
|48
|44
|.522
|2
|Texas
|44
|49
|.473
|6½
|Los Angeles
|38
|54
|.413
|12
|Oakland
|35
|59
|.372
|16
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|60
|32
|.652
|—
|Atlanta
|51
|40
|.560
|8½
|New York
|46
|45
|.505
|13½
|Washington
|42
|51
|.452
|18½
|Miami
|32
|60
|.348
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|St. Louis
|48
|44
|.522
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|48
|.478
|9½
|Chicago
|44
|49
|.473
|10
|Cincinnati
|44
|49
|.473
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|San Diego
|49
|47
|.510
|7½
|Arizona
|46
|47
|.495
|9
|San Francisco
|45
|48
|.484
|10
|Colorado
|33
|60
|.355
|22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 4, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 5, Boston 2
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
Houston 9, Miami 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Toronto 10, San Francisco 6
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-4), 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Boston (Winckowski 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 3-9) at Houston (Brown 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-5) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 4, 1st game
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 6, Cincinnati 5
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
Houston 9, Miami 1
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 7, Atlanta 5
Toronto 10, San Francisco 6
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-7) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-4) at San Diego (Waldron 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-5) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
