Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 57 35 .620
New York 56 38 .596 2
Boston 50 41 .549
Tampa Bay 45 47 .489 12
Toronto 42 50 .457 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 57 34 .626
Minnesota 53 40 .570 5
Kansas City 51 43 .543
Detroit 44 49 .473 14
Chicago 27 68 .284 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 51 43 .543
Houston 48 44 .522 2
Texas 44 49 .473
Los Angeles 38 54 .413 12
Oakland 35 59 .372 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 60 32 .652
Atlanta 51 40 .560
New York 46 45 .505 13½
Washington 42 51 .452 18½
Miami 32 60 .348 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 39 .581
St. Louis 48 44 .522
Pittsburgh 44 48 .478
Chicago 44 49 .473 10
Cincinnati 44 49 .473 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 38 .591
San Diego 49 47 .510
Arizona 46 47 .495 9
San Francisco 45 48 .484 10
Colorado 33 60 .355 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 4, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Houston 9, Miami 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Toronto 10, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-4), 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Boston (Winckowski 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 3-9) at Houston (Brown 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-5) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 4, 1st game

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 6, Cincinnati 5

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

Houston 9, Miami 1

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 5

Toronto 10, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-7) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-4) at San Diego (Waldron 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-5) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

