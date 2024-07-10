All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|57
|34
|.626
|—
|New York
|55
|38
|.591
|3
|Boston
|50
|40
|.556
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|45
|46
|.495
|12
|Toronto
|41
|50
|.451
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|Minnesota
|52
|39
|.571
|5½
|Kansas City
|49
|43
|.533
|9
|Detroit
|43
|49
|.467
|15
|Chicago
|26
|67
|.280
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|50
|43
|.538
|—
|Houston
|47
|44
|.516
|2
|Texas
|44
|48
|.478
|5½
|Los Angeles
|37
|54
|.407
|12
|Oakland
|34
|59
|.366
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|32
|.648
|—
|Atlanta
|51
|39
|.567
|7½
|New York
|45
|45
|.500
|13½
|Washington
|42
|50
|.457
|17½
|Miami
|32
|59
|.352
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Pittsburgh
|44
|47
|.484
|8½
|Cincinnati
|44
|48
|.478
|9
|Chicago
|43
|49
|.467
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|San Diego
|49
|46
|.516
|7½
|Arizona
|45
|47
|.489
|10
|San Francisco
|45
|47
|.489
|10
|Colorado
|32
|60
|.348
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 9, Detroit 8, 10 innings
Boston 12, Oakland 9
Houston 4, Miami 3
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Toronto 3
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:55 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Howard 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-8) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-5), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 5-2), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 2-3) at Boston (Houck 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 1-3) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 5
Cincinnati 12, Colorado 6
Houston 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 4, Toronto 3
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Atlanta 6, Arizona 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Gomber 2-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-8) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-5), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 5-2), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 1-3) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.