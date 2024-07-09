All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|New York
|55
|37
|.598
|3
|Boston
|49
|40
|.551
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|44
|46
|.489
|13
|Toronto
|41
|49
|.456
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|56
|33
|.629
|—
|Minnesota
|52
|39
|.571
|5
|Kansas City
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|Detroit
|43
|48
|.473
|14
|Chicago
|26
|67
|.280
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|49
|43
|.533
|—
|Houston
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Texas
|43
|48
|.473
|5½
|Los Angeles
|37
|53
|.411
|11
|Oakland
|34
|58
|.370
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|32
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|50
|39
|.562
|7½
|New York
|44
|45
|.494
|13½
|Washington
|42
|49
|.462
|16½
|Miami
|32
|58
|.356
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|47
|.478
|9½
|Cincinnati
|43
|48
|.473
|10
|Chicago
|42
|49
|.462
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|36
|.604
|—
|San Diego
|49
|45
|.521
|7½
|Arizona
|45
|46
|.495
|10
|San Francisco
|44
|47
|.484
|11
|Colorado
|32
|59
|.352
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings
Texas 9, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (López 8-7) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Burnes 9-3), 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 7-3) at Detroit (Olson 3-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 6-7) at San Diego (King 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-5), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-7) at Boston (Pivetta 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 6-6) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 7:45 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-9), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-7) at San Francisco (Webb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 0
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Burnes 9-3), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 6-7) at San Diego (King 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-3) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 6-6) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 7:45 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Myers 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Cecconi 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-7) at San Francisco (Webb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
