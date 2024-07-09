All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 33 .633 — New York 55 37 .598 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 33 .633 — New York 55 37 .598 3 Boston 49 40 .551 7½ Tampa Bay 44 46 .489 13 Toronto 41 49 .456 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 56 33 .629 — Minnesota 52 39 .571 5 Kansas City 49 43 .533 8½ Detroit 43 48 .473 14 Chicago 26 67 .280 32

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 49 43 .533 — Houston 46 44 .511 2 Texas 43 48 .473 5½ Los Angeles 37 53 .411 11 Oakland 34 58 .370 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 32 .644 — Atlanta 50 39 .562 7½ New York 44 45 .494 13½ Washington 42 49 .462 16½ Miami 32 58 .356 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 38 .582 — St. Louis 48 42 .533 4½ Pittsburgh 43 47 .478 9½ Cincinnati 43 48 .473 10 Chicago 42 49 .462 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 36 .604 — San Diego 49 45 .521 7½ Arizona 45 46 .495 10 San Francisco 44 47 .484 11 Colorado 32 59 .352 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings

Texas 9, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (López 8-7) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Burnes 9-3), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-3) at Detroit (Olson 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-7) at San Diego (King 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-5), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-7) at Boston (Pivetta 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 6-6) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-9), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-7) at San Francisco (Webb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Burnes 9-3), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-7) at San Diego (King 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-3) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 6-6) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Myers 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Cecconi 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-7) at San Francisco (Webb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

