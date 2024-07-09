NATO Summit in DC: Road closures | Traveling around the White House | What to expect | Nearby businesses react
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2024, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 57 33 .633
New York 55 37 .598 3
Boston 49 40 .551
Tampa Bay 44 46 .489 13
Toronto 41 49 .456 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 56 33 .629
Minnesota 52 39 .571 5
Kansas City 49 43 .533
Detroit 43 48 .473 14
Chicago 26 67 .280 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 49 43 .533
Houston 46 44 .511 2
Texas 43 48 .473
Los Angeles 37 53 .411 11
Oakland 34 58 .370 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 58 32 .644
Atlanta 50 39 .562
New York 44 45 .494 13½
Washington 42 49 .462 16½
Miami 32 58 .356 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 38 .582
St. Louis 48 42 .533
Pittsburgh 43 47 .478
Cincinnati 43 48 .473 10
Chicago 42 49 .462 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 36 .604
San Diego 49 45 .521
Arizona 45 46 .495 10
San Francisco 44 47 .484 11
Colorado 32 59 .352 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings

Texas 9, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (López 8-7) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Burnes 9-3), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-3) at Detroit (Olson 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-7) at San Diego (King 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-5), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-7) at Boston (Pivetta 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 6-6) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-9), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-7) at San Francisco (Webb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 0

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Burnes 9-3), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-7) at San Diego (King 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-3) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 6-6) at St. Louis (Gray 9-5), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Myers 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Cecconi 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-7) at San Francisco (Webb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

