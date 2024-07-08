All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 33 .633 — New York 55 37 .598 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 33 .633 — New York 55 37 .598 3 Boston 49 40 .551 7½ Tampa Bay 44 46 .489 13 Toronto 41 49 .456 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 56 32 .636 — Minnesota 51 39 .567 6 Kansas City 49 43 .533 9 Detroit 42 48 .467 15 Chicago 26 66 .283 32

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 49 43 .533 — Houston 46 44 .511 2 Texas 42 48 .467 6 Los Angeles 37 52 .416 10½ Oakland 34 58 .370 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 32 .644 — Atlanta 49 39 .557 8 New York 44 45 .494 13½ Washington 42 48 .467 16 Miami 32 58 .356 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 38 .582 — St. Louis 47 42 .528 5 Pittsburgh 43 47 .478 9½ Cincinnati 42 48 .467 10½ Chicago 42 49 .462 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 36 .604 — San Diego 49 45 .521 7½ Arizona 45 45 .500 9½ San Francisco 44 47 .484 11 Colorado 32 58 .356 22½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cincinnati 1

Cleveland 5, San Francisco 4

Miami 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 3, Houston 2

Texas 13, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 10, Colorado 1

Baltimore 6, Oakland 3

Toronto 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 8-4) at Detroit (Maeda 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-5), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Houston (Blanco 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 1-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Diego (Mazur 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-7) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 5, San Francisco 4

Miami 7, Chicago White Sox 4

St. Louis 8, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 10, Colorado 1

Arizona 9, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 6-6) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Houston (Blanco 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Gallen 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Diego (Mazur 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-7) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

