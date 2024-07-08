All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|New York
|55
|37
|.598
|3
|Boston
|49
|40
|.551
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|44
|46
|.489
|13
|Toronto
|41
|49
|.456
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|Minnesota
|51
|39
|.567
|6
|Kansas City
|49
|43
|.533
|9
|Detroit
|42
|48
|.467
|15
|Chicago
|26
|66
|.283
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|49
|43
|.533
|—
|Houston
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Texas
|42
|48
|.467
|6
|Los Angeles
|37
|52
|.416
|10½
|Oakland
|34
|58
|.370
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|32
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|49
|39
|.557
|8
|New York
|44
|45
|.494
|13½
|Washington
|42
|48
|.467
|16
|Miami
|32
|58
|.356
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|St. Louis
|47
|42
|.528
|5
|Pittsburgh
|43
|47
|.478
|9½
|Cincinnati
|42
|48
|.467
|10½
|Chicago
|42
|49
|.462
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|36
|.604
|—
|San Diego
|49
|45
|.521
|7½
|Arizona
|45
|45
|.500
|9½
|San Francisco
|44
|47
|.484
|11
|Colorado
|32
|58
|.356
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Cincinnati 1
Cleveland 5, San Francisco 4
Miami 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 3, Houston 2
Texas 13, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 10, Colorado 1
Baltimore 6, Oakland 3
Toronto 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 8-4) at Detroit (Maeda 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-5), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 5-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 7:45 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Houston (Blanco 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 1-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Diego (Mazur 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-7) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 8, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 9, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 6-6) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Gallen 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
