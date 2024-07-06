All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 56 32 .636 — New York 55 36 .604 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 56 32 .636 — New York 55 36 .604 2½ Boston 48 40 .545 8 Tampa Bay 44 44 .500 12 Toronto 39 49 .443 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 32 .628 — Minnesota 49 39 .557 6 Kansas City 48 42 .533 8 Detroit 40 48 .455 15 Chicago 26 64 .289 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 49 41 .544 — Houston 46 42 .523 2 Texas 40 48 .455 8 Los Angeles 36 51 .414 11½ Oakland 33 57 .367 16

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 30 .659 — Atlanta 47 39 .547 10 New York 42 44 .488 15 Washington 41 47 .466 17 Miami 30 58 .341 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 37 .584 — St. Louis 46 41 .529 5 Pittsburgh 42 45 .483 9 Cincinnati 42 46 .477 9½ Chicago 41 48 .461 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 35 .607 — San Diego 49 43 .533 6½ San Francisco 44 45 .494 10 Arizona 43 45 .489 10½ Colorado 31 57 .352 22½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

Colorado 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0

Houston 13, Minnesota 12

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 4

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 4-7) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-3), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-5) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 10-3) at Oakland (Spence 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 11 innings

Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6

Colorado 4, Kansas City 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 5

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Mercado 1-0) at Atlanta (López 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 6-3) at Washington (Herz 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-5) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

