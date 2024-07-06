All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|New York
|55
|36
|.604
|2½
|Boston
|48
|40
|.545
|8
|Tampa Bay
|44
|44
|.500
|12
|Toronto
|39
|49
|.443
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|39
|.557
|6
|Kansas City
|48
|42
|.533
|8
|Detroit
|40
|48
|.455
|15
|Chicago
|26
|64
|.289
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|49
|41
|.544
|—
|Houston
|46
|42
|.523
|2
|Texas
|40
|48
|.455
|8
|Los Angeles
|36
|51
|.414
|11½
|Oakland
|33
|57
|.367
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|30
|.659
|—
|Atlanta
|47
|39
|.547
|10
|New York
|42
|44
|.488
|15
|Washington
|41
|47
|.466
|17
|Miami
|30
|58
|.341
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|St. Louis
|46
|41
|.529
|5
|Pittsburgh
|42
|45
|.483
|9
|Cincinnati
|42
|46
|.477
|9½
|Chicago
|41
|48
|.461
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|54
|35
|.607
|—
|San Diego
|49
|43
|.533
|6½
|San Francisco
|44
|45
|.494
|10
|Arizona
|43
|45
|.489
|10½
|Colorado
|31
|57
|.352
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
Colorado 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0
Houston 13, Minnesota 12
Seattle 2, Toronto 1
Baltimore 3, Oakland 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 4
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 4-7) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-5), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-3), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-5) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 10-3) at Oakland (Spence 5-4), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6
Colorado 4, Kansas City 2
San Diego 10, Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 5
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Mercado 1-0) at Atlanta (López 6-2), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 6-3) at Washington (Herz 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-5), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-5) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
