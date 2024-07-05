All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|55
|32
|.632
|—
|New York
|54
|36
|.600
|2½
|Boston
|48
|39
|.552
|7
|Tampa Bay
|44
|44
|.500
|11½
|Toronto
|39
|48
|.448
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|38
|.563
|5½
|Kansas City
|48
|42
|.533
|8
|Detroit
|40
|48
|.455
|15
|Chicago
|26
|64
|.289
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|48
|41
|.539
|—
|Houston
|45
|42
|.517
|2
|Texas
|40
|48
|.455
|7½
|Los Angeles
|36
|51
|.414
|11
|Oakland
|33
|56
|.371
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|30
|.659
|—
|Atlanta
|47
|39
|.547
|10
|New York
|42
|44
|.488
|15
|Washington
|41
|47
|.466
|17
|Miami
|30
|58
|.341
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|St. Louis
|46
|41
|.529
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|42
|45
|.483
|9½
|Cincinnati
|42
|46
|.477
|10
|Chicago
|41
|48
|.461
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|San Diego
|48
|43
|.527
|6½
|San Francisco
|44
|45
|.494
|9½
|Arizona
|43
|44
|.494
|9½
|Colorado
|31
|57
|.352
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 12, Detroit 3, 7 innings
Houston 5, Toronto 3
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Cincinnati 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Miami 5, 12 innings
San Diego 3, Texas 1
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 10, Kansas City 8
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
Colorado 4, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-6), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-4) at Texas (Heaney 3-9), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Miami (Chirinos 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 4-3) at Cleveland (Allen 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 0-3) at Seattle (Hancock 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 11-2) at Colorado (Gomber 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Cincinnati 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 2
Boston 6, Miami 5, 12 innings
San Diego 3, Texas 1
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 2
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6
Colorado 4, Kansas City 2
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Washington (Gore 6-7), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Miami (Chirinos 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 4-3) at Cleveland (Allen 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 11-2) at Colorado (Gomber 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6) at San Diego (Waldron 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
