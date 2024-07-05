All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 55 32 .632 — New York 54 36 .600 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 55 32 .632 — New York 54 36 .600 2½ Boston 48 39 .552 7 Tampa Bay 44 44 .500 11½ Toronto 39 48 .448 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 32 .628 — Minnesota 49 38 .563 5½ Kansas City 48 42 .533 8 Detroit 40 48 .455 15 Chicago 26 64 .289 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 48 41 .539 — Houston 45 42 .517 2 Texas 40 48 .455 7½ Los Angeles 36 51 .414 11 Oakland 33 56 .371 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 30 .659 — Atlanta 47 39 .547 10 New York 42 44 .488 15 Washington 41 47 .466 17 Miami 30 58 .341 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 36 .591 — St. Louis 46 41 .529 5½ Pittsburgh 42 45 .483 9½ Cincinnati 42 46 .477 10 Chicago 41 48 .461 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 35 .602 — San Diego 48 43 .527 6½ San Francisco 44 45 .494 9½ Arizona 43 44 .494 9½ Colorado 31 57 .352 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 12, Detroit 3, 7 innings

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Cincinnati 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

San Diego 3, Texas 1

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 7, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 10, Kansas City 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

Colorado 4, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-6), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-4) at Texas (Heaney 3-9), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Miami (Chirinos 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-3) at Cleveland (Allen 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 0-3) at Seattle (Hancock 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 11-2) at Colorado (Gomber 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Cincinnati 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 2

Boston 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

San Diego 3, Texas 1

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Miami 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 11 innings

Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6

Colorado 4, Kansas City 2

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Washington (Gore 6-7), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Miami (Chirinos 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-3) at Cleveland (Allen 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 11-2) at Colorado (Gomber 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6) at San Diego (Waldron 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

