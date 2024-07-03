All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 54 31 .635 — New York 54 33 .621 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 54 31 .635 — New York 54 33 .621 1 Boston 45 39 .536 8½ Tampa Bay 43 42 .506 11 Toronto 39 46 .459 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 53 30 .639 — Minnesota 48 37 .565 6 Kansas City 47 40 .540 8 Detroit 38 47 .447 16 Chicago 24 63 .276 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 40 .540 — Houston 43 42 .506 3 Texas 39 46 .459 7 Los Angeles 36 48 .429 9½ Oakland 31 56 .356 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 56 29 .659 — Atlanta 46 37 .554 9 New York 42 41 .506 13 Washington 39 46 .459 17 Miami 30 55 .353 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 35 .593 — St. Louis 44 40 .524 6 Pittsburgh 40 44 .476 10 Cincinnati 40 45 .471 10½ Chicago 39 47 .453 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 33 .616 — San Diego 46 43 .517 8½ San Francisco 42 44 .488 11 Arizona 41 44 .482 11½ Colorado 29 56 .341 23½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Boston 8, Miami 3

Toronto 7, Houston 6

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Texas 7, San Diego 0

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Montas 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-6), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-5) at Miami (Tyler 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 2-1) at Cleveland (Lively 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 6-5) at Texas (Scherzer 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Contreras 1-0) at Oakland (Sears 4-7), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 9-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-7), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 2, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 3

Texas 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5) at Washington (Irvin 6-6), 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-5) at Miami (Tyler 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (King 6-5) at Texas (Scherzer 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 5-2) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

