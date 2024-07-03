All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|54
|31
|.635
|—
|New York
|54
|33
|.621
|1
|Boston
|45
|39
|.536
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|43
|42
|.506
|11
|Toronto
|39
|46
|.459
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|53
|30
|.639
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|37
|.565
|6
|Kansas City
|47
|40
|.540
|8
|Detroit
|38
|47
|.447
|16
|Chicago
|24
|63
|.276
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Houston
|43
|42
|.506
|3
|Texas
|39
|46
|.459
|7
|Los Angeles
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
|Oakland
|31
|56
|.356
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|56
|29
|.659
|—
|Atlanta
|46
|37
|.554
|9
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|13
|Washington
|39
|46
|.459
|17
|Miami
|30
|55
|.353
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|St. Louis
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Pittsburgh
|40
|44
|.476
|10
|Cincinnati
|40
|45
|.471
|10½
|Chicago
|39
|47
|.453
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|33
|.616
|—
|San Diego
|46
|43
|.517
|8½
|San Francisco
|42
|44
|.488
|11
|Arizona
|41
|44
|.482
|11½
|Colorado
|29
|56
|.341
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Boston 8, Miami 3
Toronto 7, Houston 6
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Texas 7, San Diego 0
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 2, Seattle 0
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Montas 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-6), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-5) at Miami (Tyler 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 2-1) at Cleveland (Lively 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 6-5) at Texas (Scherzer 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Contreras 1-0) at Oakland (Sears 4-7), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 9-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-7), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 8, Miami 3
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 2, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 3
Texas 7, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5) at Washington (Irvin 6-6), 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-5) at Miami (Tyler 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (King 6-5) at Texas (Scherzer 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 5-2) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
