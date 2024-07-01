All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 53 31 .631 — New York 54 32 .628 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 53 31 .631 — New York 54 32 .628 — Boston 44 39 .530 8½ Tampa Bay 42 42 .500 11 Toronto 38 45 .458 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 30 .634 — Minnesota 47 37 .560 6 Kansas City 47 39 .547 7 Detroit 38 46 .452 15 Chicago 24 62 .279 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 39 .547 — Houston 42 41 .506 3½ Texas 38 46 .452 8 Los Angeles 36 47 .434 9½ Oakland 30 56 .349 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 55 29 .655 — Atlanta 46 36 .561 8 New York 40 41 .494 13½ Washington 39 44 .470 15½ Miami 30 54 .357 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 34 .595 — St. Louis 43 40 .518 6½ Pittsburgh 40 43 .482 9½ Cincinnati 39 45 .464 11 Chicago 39 46 .459 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 33 .612 — San Diego 46 42 .523 7½ Arizona 41 43 .488 10½ San Francisco 41 44 .482 11 Colorado 28 55 .337 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 0

Boston 4, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2

Colorado 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 14 innings

Arizona 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 5, Seattle 3

Texas 11, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 3-7) at Miami (Bellozo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 4-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-6), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at Oakland (Spence 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 0

Boston 4, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 7, Miami 6

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings

Colorado 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 14 innings

Arizona 5, Oakland 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 3-7) at Miami (Bellozo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3) at Washington (Herz 1-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 0-0) at Atlanta (López 6-2), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Mercado 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Keuchel 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.