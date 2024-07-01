All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|New York
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Boston
|44
|39
|.530
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|42
|42
|.500
|11
|Toronto
|38
|45
|.458
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|30
|.634
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|6
|Kansas City
|47
|39
|.547
|7
|Detroit
|38
|46
|.452
|15
|Chicago
|24
|62
|.279
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|Houston
|42
|41
|.506
|3½
|Texas
|38
|46
|.452
|8
|Los Angeles
|36
|47
|.434
|9½
|Oakland
|30
|56
|.349
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|55
|29
|.655
|—
|Atlanta
|46
|36
|.561
|8
|New York
|40
|41
|.494
|13½
|Washington
|39
|44
|.470
|15½
|Miami
|30
|54
|.357
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|34
|.595
|—
|St. Louis
|43
|40
|.518
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|43
|.482
|9½
|Cincinnati
|39
|45
|.464
|11
|Chicago
|39
|46
|.459
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|33
|.612
|—
|San Diego
|46
|42
|.523
|7½
|Arizona
|41
|43
|.488
|10½
|San Francisco
|41
|44
|.482
|11
|Colorado
|28
|55
|.337
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Washington 0
Boston 4, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2
Colorado 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 14 innings
Arizona 5, Oakland 1
Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 6
Minnesota 5, Seattle 3
Texas 11, Baltimore 2
Monday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Crawford 3-7) at Miami (Bellozo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 4-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-6), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 9-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5) at Oakland (Spence 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 5, Washington 0
Boston 4, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 7, Miami 6
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings
Colorado 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 14 innings
Arizona 5, Oakland 1
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Crawford 3-7) at Miami (Bellozo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 5-3) at Washington (Herz 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 0-0) at Atlanta (López 6-2), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Mercado 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Keuchel 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
