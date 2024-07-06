Atlanta faces Connecticut on 3-game slide

Atlanta Dream (7-12, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (16-4, 9-2 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Atlanta Dream (7-12, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (16-4, 9-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream enters the matchup with Connecticut Sun as losers of three games in a row.

The Sun are 9-2 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 8.9.

The Dream have gone 3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.4.

Connecticut is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta averages 76.3 points per game, 3.2 more than the 73.1 Connecticut allows to opponents.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Sun 78-74 in their last meeting on June 28. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 17 points, and DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.9 points for the Sun.

Gray is averaging 15.9 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dream: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle), Jordin Canada: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

