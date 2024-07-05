AP Photos: Excitement levels rise among fans at European Championship

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Excitement levels are rising among fans — particularly those from host nation Germany — as the…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Excitement levels are rising among fans — particularly those from host nation Germany — as the European Championship goes deeper into the knockout stage.

Germany’s supporters have been showing patriotic fervor across the country, waving their black-red-and-yellow flags and flooding fan zones in the host cities.

The same could be said of the Dutch, who also stand out with their splash of orange as they march to stadiums for the team’s matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo fever is still strong, with Portugal fans flocking to training sessions to catch a glimpse of their favorite player.

Some fans are slow to go home, too.

Particularly those from Scotland, which was eliminated in the group stage but still retains a presence in Germany owing to their happy-go-lucky followers. The sound of bagpipes still fills the air.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.