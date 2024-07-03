3M Open Scores

Saturday
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $8.3 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Third Round
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-66-63—197
|Matt Kuchar
|68-67-63—198
|Maverick McNealy
|70-66-63—199
|Patrick Fishburn
|71-67-63—201
|Sahith Theegala
|66-69-66—201
|Cameron Davis
|68-69-65—202
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-64-70—202
|Adam Svensson
|67-69-66—202
|Taylor Pendrith
|66-64-73—203
|J.J. Spaun
|70-68-65—203
|Matt Wallace
|71-68-64—203
|Sam Burns
|70-65-69—204
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|67-69-68—204
|Alex Smalley
|69-65-70—204
|Jacob Bridgeman
|63-70-72—205
|Max Greyserman
|70-68-67—205
|Kurt Kitayama
|66-69-70—205
|Ben Kohles
|70-70-65—205
|Taylor Moore
|69-71-65—205
|Chad Ramey
|68-69-68—205
|Matti Schmid
|70-70-65—205
|Justin Suh
|68-69-68—205
|Aaron Baddeley
|70-69-67—206
|Akshay Bhatia
|70-69-67—206
|Tony Finau
|67-69-70—206
|Brice Garnett
|71-69-66—206
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-68-70—206
|Mackenzie Hughes
|64-72-70—206
|Kelly Kraft
|68-70-68—206
|Andrew Novak
|65-70-71—206
|Seamus Power
|69-68-69—206
|Kevin Chappell
|68-70-69—207
|Stewart Cink
|66-69-72—207
|Tyler Duncan
|70-69-68—207
|Doug Ghim
|70-64-73—207
|Mac Meissner
|71-69-67—207
|Henrik Norlander
|68-72-67—207
|Patrick Rodgers
|65-73-69—207
|Ben Silverman
|68-68-71—207
|Keegan Bradley
|70-70-68—208
|Trace Crowe
|68-72-68—208
|Harry Hall
|72-67-69—208
|Rico Hoey
|70-70-68—208
|Zach Johnson
|68-71-69—208
|Andrew Putnam
|67-66-75—208
|Neal Shipley
|73-66-69—208
|Robert Streb
|70-65-73—208
|Joseph Bramlett
|70-70-69—209
|MJ Daffue
|73-67-69—209
|Chris Gotterup
|69-69-71—209
|Nick Hardy
|67-72-70—209
|Kevin Kisner
|69-71-69—209
|Justin Lower
|67-68-74—209
|Scott Piercy
|69-67-73—209
|Robby Shelton
|68-69-72—209
|David Skinns
|68-70-71—209
|Gary Woodland
|66-69-74—209
|Wesley Bryan
|67-73-70—210
|Cameron Champ
|69-70-71—210
|Pierceson Coody
|69-71-70—210
|Lanto Griffin
|68-66-76—210
|Joe Highsmith
|68-72-70—210
|Keith Mitchell
|68-72-70—210
|Davis Riley
|70-70-70—210
|Adam Schenk
|67-73-70—210
|Austin Smotherman
|71-68-71—210
|Sam Stevens
|75-65-70—210
|Kevin Streelman
|66-72-72—210
|Hayden Springer
|66-72-73—211
|Dylan Wu
|69-68-75—212
|Cody Gribble
|70-70-73—213
|Kevin Yu
|69-71-75—215
|Charley Hoffman
|73-67-76—216
|Carson Young
|68-72-76—216
|Jake Knapp
|71-68-81—220
