3M Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 6:19 PM

Saturday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Third Round

Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63—197
Matt Kuchar 68-67-63—198
Maverick McNealy 70-66-63—199
Patrick Fishburn 71-67-63—201
Sahith Theegala 66-69-66—201
Cameron Davis 68-69-65—202
Matthew NeSmith 68-64-70—202
Adam Svensson 67-69-66—202
Taylor Pendrith 66-64-73—203
J.J. Spaun 70-68-65—203
Matt Wallace 71-68-64—203
Sam Burns 70-65-69—204
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-69-68—204
Alex Smalley 69-65-70—204
Jacob Bridgeman 63-70-72—205
Max Greyserman 70-68-67—205
Kurt Kitayama 66-69-70—205
Ben Kohles 70-70-65—205
Taylor Moore 69-71-65—205
Chad Ramey 68-69-68—205
Matti Schmid 70-70-65—205
Justin Suh 68-69-68—205
Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67—206
Akshay Bhatia 70-69-67—206
Tony Finau 67-69-70—206
Brice Garnett 71-69-66—206
Emiliano Grillo 68-68-70—206
Mackenzie Hughes 64-72-70—206
Kelly Kraft 68-70-68—206
Andrew Novak 65-70-71—206
Seamus Power 69-68-69—206
Kevin Chappell 68-70-69—207
Stewart Cink 66-69-72—207
Tyler Duncan 70-69-68—207
Doug Ghim 70-64-73—207
Mac Meissner 71-69-67—207
Henrik Norlander 68-72-67—207
Patrick Rodgers 65-73-69—207
Ben Silverman 68-68-71—207
Keegan Bradley 70-70-68—208
Trace Crowe 68-72-68—208
Harry Hall 72-67-69—208
Rico Hoey 70-70-68—208
Zach Johnson 68-71-69—208
Andrew Putnam 67-66-75—208
Neal Shipley 73-66-69—208
Robert Streb 70-65-73—208
Joseph Bramlett 70-70-69—209
MJ Daffue 73-67-69—209
Chris Gotterup 69-69-71—209
Nick Hardy 67-72-70—209
Kevin Kisner 69-71-69—209
Justin Lower 67-68-74—209
Scott Piercy 69-67-73—209
Robby Shelton 68-69-72—209
David Skinns 68-70-71—209
Gary Woodland 66-69-74—209
Wesley Bryan 67-73-70—210
Cameron Champ 69-70-71—210
Pierceson Coody 69-71-70—210
Lanto Griffin 68-66-76—210
Joe Highsmith 68-72-70—210
Keith Mitchell 68-72-70—210
Davis Riley 70-70-70—210
Adam Schenk 67-73-70—210
Austin Smotherman 71-68-71—210
Sam Stevens 75-65-70—210
Kevin Streelman 66-72-72—210
Hayden Springer 66-72-73—211
Dylan Wu 69-68-75—212
Cody Gribble 70-70-73—213
Kevin Yu 69-71-75—215
Charley Hoffman 73-67-76—216
Carson Young 68-72-76—216
Jake Knapp 71-68-81—220

