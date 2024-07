2024 Copa America Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts…

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Argentina 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 x-Canada 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 Chile 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 Peru 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 Thursday, June 20 At Atlanta

Argentina 2, Canada 0

Friday, June 21 At Arlington, Texas

Peru 0, Chile 0

Tuesday, June 25 At Kansas City, Kan.

Canada 1, Peru 0

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Argentina 1, Chile 0

Saturday, June 29 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Argentina 2, Peru 0

At Orlando, Fla.

Canada 0, Chile 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Venezuela 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 x-Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Mexico 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Jamaica 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 Saturday, June 22 At Santa Clara, Calif.

Venezuela 2, Ecuador 1

At Houston

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

Wednesday, June 26 At Las Vegas

Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1

At Inglewood, Calif.

Venezuela 1, Mexico 0

Sunday, June 30 At Glendale, Ariz.

Mexico 0, Ecuador 0

At Austin, Texas

Venezuela 3, Jamaica 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts xUruguay 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 xPanama 3 2 0 1 6 6 6 United States 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 Bolivia 3 0 0 3 1 10 0 Sunday, June 23 At Arlington, Texas

United States 2, Bolivia 0

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Uruguay 3, Panama 1

Thursday, June 27 At Atlanta

Panama 2, United States 1

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0

Monday, July 1 At Kansas City, Mo.

Uruguay 1, United States 0

At Orlando, Fla.

Panama 3, Bolivia 1

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Colombia 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 Paraguay 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Monday, June 24 At Houston

Colombia 2, Paraguay, 1

At Inglewood, Calif.

Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0

Friday, June 28 At Glendale, Ariz.

Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0

At Las Vegas

Brazil 4, Paraguay 1

Tuesday, July 2 At Santa Clara, Calif.

Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Thursday, July 4 At Houston

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 5 At Arlington, Texas

Venezuela vs. Canada, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 At Glendale, Ariz.

Group D winner vs. Group C second place, 6 p.m.

At Las Vegas

Group C winner vs. Group D second place, 9 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 9 At East Rutherford, N.J.

Argentina-Ecuador winner vs. Venezuela-Canada winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10 At Charlotte, N.C.

Las Vegas winner vs. Glendale winner, 8 p.m.

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 13 At Charlotte, N.C.

Semifinal losers, 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 14 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

