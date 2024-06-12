White Sox activate OF Andrew Benintendi from 10-day injured list

SEATTLE (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. Benintendi had…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Benintendi had been sidelined by left Achilles tendinitis. He made two rehab appearances with the organization’s Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Manager Pedro Grifol said that Benintendi traveled to Seattle on Wednesday and likely would be available as a pinch hitter at most. His plan was to get Benintendi back in the lineup on Thursday.

“Just going to let him go about his business here, get some work done and we’ll have him available tonight and be ready to go tomorrow,” Grifol said.

The 29-year-old Benintendi is off to a rough start this year for last-place Chicago, batting .195 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his first 51 games this season.

The White Sox also activated reliever Steven Wilson from the 15-day IL before their game at Seattle. Rookie outfielder Duke Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and left-hander Tim Hill was designated for assignment.

Wilson had been on the injured list since May 20 with a back strain. The right-hander made two rehab appearances with Charlotte, allowing two runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Grifol also said outfielder Tommy Pham was expected to play in a game in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday night, and he could join the team either Thursday in Seattle or Friday in Arizona when the White Sox open a series with the Diamondbacks. Pham has been out due to a sprained ankle.

