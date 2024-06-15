England must win rain-affected reduced match in T20 World Cup to advance

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Defending champion England was made to bat first by Namibia in a crunch Twenty20 World…

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Defending champion England was made to bat first by Namibia in a crunch Twenty20 World Cup match on Saturday.

To reach the Super Eight, England has to win in Antigua then hope Scotland loses to Australia hours later in Saint Lucia.

The weather threatened any chance of the match starting. Persistent showers, some of them a deluge, waterlogged the outfield at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The match was reduced to 11 overs per side, and to start three hours late.

England brought in Sam Curran and Chris Jordan for Will Jacks and Mark Wood.

Namibia was playing its first T20 against England, and only its second cricket international against England.

___

Lineups:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.