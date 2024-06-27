Vezina Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Vezina Trophy, now awarded annually to the league’s outstanding goaltender. (Prior to 1982, awarded…

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Vezina Trophy, now awarded annually to the league’s outstanding goaltender. (Prior to 1982, awarded to goaltenders playing in a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals):

2024 — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

2023 — Linus Ullmark, Boston

2022 — Igo Shesterkin, N.Y. Rangers

2021 — Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas

2020 — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

2019 — Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

2018 — Pekka Rinne, Nashville

2017 — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

2016 — Braden Holtby, Washington

2015 — Carey Price, Montreal

2014 — Tuukka Rask, Boston

2013 — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

2012 — Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers

2011 — Tim Thomas, Boston

2010 — Ryan Miller, Buffalo

2009 — Tim Thomas, Boston

2008 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2007 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2006 — Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2003 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal

2001 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

2000 — Olaf Kolzig, Washington

1999 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1996 — Jim Carey, Washington

1995 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1994 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1993 — Ed Belfour, Chicago

1992 — Patrick Roy, Montreal

1991 — Ed Belfour, Chicago

1990 — Patrick Roy, Montreal

1989 — Patrick Roy, Montreal

1988 — Grant Fuhr, Edmonton

1987 — Ron Hextall, Philadelphia

1986 — John Vanbiesbrouck, N.Y. Rangers

1985 — Pelle Lindbergh, Philadelphia

1984 — Tom Barrasso, Buffalo

1983 — Pete Peters, Boston

1982 — Bill Smith, N.Y. Islanders

1981 — Rich Sevigny, Denis Herron, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1980 — Bob Sauve, Don Edwards, Buffalo

1979 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1978 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1977 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1976 — Ken Dryden, Montreal

1975 — Bernie Parent, Philadelphia

1974 — Bernie Parent, Philadelphia, Tony Esposito, Chicago

1973 — Ken Dryden, Montreal

1972 — Tony Esposito, Gary Smith, Chicago

1971 — Ed Giacomin, Gilles Villemure, N.Y. Rangers

1970 — Tony Esposito, Chicago

1969 — Jacques Plante, Glenn Hall, St. Louis

1968 — Lorne Worsley, Rogie Vachon, Montreal

1967 — Glenn Hall, Denis Dejordy, Chicago

1966 — Lorne Worsley, Charlie Hodge, Montreal

1965 — Terry Sawchuk, Johnny Bower, Toronto

1964 — Charlie Hodge, Montreal

1963 — Glenn Hall, Chicago

1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1961 — Johnny Bower, Toronto

1960 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1959 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1958 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1957 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1956 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1955 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit

1954 — Harry Lumley, Toronto

1953 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit

1952 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit

1951 — Al Rollins, Toronto

1950 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1949 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1948 — Turk Broda, Toronto

1947 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1946 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1945 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1944 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1943 — Johnny Mowers, Detroit

1942 — Frank Brimsek, Boston

1941 — Turk Broda, Toronto

1940 — Dave Kerr, N.Y. Rangers

1939 — Frank Brimsek, Boston

1938 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1937 — Normie Smith, Detroit

1936 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1935 — Lorne Chabot, Chicago

1934 — Charlie Gardiner, Chicago

1933 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1932 — Charlie Gardiner, Chicago

1931 — Roy Worters, N.Y. Americans

1930 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1929 — George Hainsworth, Montreal

1928 — George Hainsworth, Montreal

1927 — George Hainsworth, Montreal

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.